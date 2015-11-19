Calendar » Kronos Quartet

November 19, 2015 from 7:00pm

Now in its fifth decade, the multi-Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet is building on its celebrated legacy of string-quartet innovation by doing what it does best: continuing to chart a bold musical path and inspire generations of fellow musicians. Its cornerstones are the mentoring of emerging artists and engaging communities in productive civic dialogue. To that end, Kronos’ distinctive concert performances draw upon hundreds of works composed for them by such visionaries as Steve Reich and Philip Glass. This season’s featured composition is the riveting multimedia piece about the Armenian Genocide of 1915, Silent Cranes by Mary Kouyoumdjian, who is praised by The New York Times for her “eloquently scripted” and “emotionally wracking” works that inspire hope for a peaceful resolution in the present day.