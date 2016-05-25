Calendar » Kumu Hina

May 25, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

Kumu Hina is a powerful film about the struggle to maintain Pacific Islander culture and values within the Westernized society of modern day Hawaiʻi. It is told through the lens of an extraordinary Native Hawaiian who is both a proud and confident māhū (transgender woman) and an honored and respected kumu (teacher, cultural practitioner, and community leader). A Skype Q&A session with Hinaleimoona, the film’s main character, will follow the screening. (80 min, English, 2014)

