Calendar » Kung Fu Panda at The Granada Theatre

June 29, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The next installment of The Granada Theatre’s “Reel Cool Summer” Film Series, Kung Fu Panda, screens this Wednesday, June 29! Kids and parents alike won’t want to miss the adventure of Po and friends as he embarks on a journey to become a kung-fu master!

In Kung Fu Panda Po the panda works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. His dream becomes a reality when, unexpectedly, he must fulfill an ancient prophecy and study the skills with his idols, the Furious Five. Po needs all the wisdom, strength and ability he can muster to protect his people from an evil snow leopard.

Join us the hour before the film for fun activities in our Reel Cool KidsZone! Featuring FREE popcorn, face painting, arts and crafts and more. KidsZone opens at 5pm, film starts at 6pm. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. KidsZone is sponsored by The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7975 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Children over 2 years of age need to have a paid ticket. Children under 2 years of age get in free, but need to receive free ticket from box office.