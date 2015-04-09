Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:30 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 

Kupa’a Hawai’i Club’s Annual Luau

April 9, 2015 from 6:00pm

   Performances by Justin Young, Kirby A'i and CLU Hula Dancers. A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to Family Programs Hawai'i, a nonprofit organization that provides support for children and their families within the child welfare system in Hawai'i. 
 

For More Information:

Tracy How
805-493-3728
[email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 9, 2015 6:00pm
  • Price: Presale tickets: $7 and At the door: $7.
  • Location: Grace Basketball Court at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3481
 
 
 