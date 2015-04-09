Kupa’a Hawai’i Club’s Annual Luau
April 9, 2015 from 6:00pm
Performances by Justin Young, Kirby A'i and CLU Hula Dancers. A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to Family Programs Hawai'i, a nonprofit organization that provides support for children and their families within the child welfare system in Hawai'i.
For More Information:
Tracy How
805-493-3728
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 9, 2015 6:00pm
- Price: Presale tickets: $7 and At the door: $7.
- Location: Grace Basketball Court at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3481