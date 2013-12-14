Calendar » Kwanzaa

December 14, 2013 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

CLU’s annual one-day observance will include the

Kwanzaa celebration by CLU students, authentic

African and African-American food, presentations

by students from the NAACP Saturday School,

gospel music, dance and vendors.

Many African-Americans observe Kwanzaa from

Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. It is a time for families and friends

to gather and lend one another strength and encouragement.

Admission is free. Sponsored by Multicultural Programs and International Student Services,

the NAACP Saturday School, the Afro-centric Committee of Ventura County and the Black

Student Union. For information, contact Daniel Lawrence at 805-493-3489 or [email protected]

callutheran.edu.