Kwanzaa
CLU’s annual one-day observance will include the
Kwanzaa celebration by CLU students, authentic
African and African-American food, presentations
by students from the NAACP Saturday School,
gospel music, dance and vendors.
Many African-Americans observe Kwanzaa from
Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. It is a time for families and friends
to gather and lend one another strength and encouragement.
Admission is free. Sponsored by Multicultural Programs and International Student Services,
the NAACP Saturday School, the Afro-centric Committee of Ventura County and the Black
Student Union. For information, contact Daniel Lawrence at 805-493-3489 or [email protected]
callutheran.edu.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: December 14, 2013 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Location: Gilbert Arena California Lutheran University