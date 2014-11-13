Calendar » Kwanzaa

November 13, 2014 from 10:00am - 2pm

Cal Lutheran’s annual one-day observance includes a Kwanzaa celebration by students, authentic African and African-American food, presentations by students from the NAACP Saturday School, gospel music, dance and vendors.

Many African-Americans observe Kwanzaa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. It is a time for families and friends to gather and lend one another strength and encouragement.

Admission is free. Sponsored by Multicultural Programs and International Student Services, the NAACP Saturday School, the Afro-centric Committee of Ventura County and the Black Student Union. For information, contact Daniel Lawrence at 805-493-3489 or [email protected]