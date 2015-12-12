Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:00 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Kwanzaa

December 12, 2015 from 8:00am

Cal Lutheran’s annual one-day celebration of heritage brings together the Black Student Union and students from the NAACP Saturday School that is held on campus. Food, entertainment and fun! 

Admission is free. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Multicultural Programs and International Student Services, the NAACP Saturday School, the Afro-centric Committee of Ventura County and the Black Student Union. Gilbert Arena is located in the Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center.

 

Event Details

