Kwanzaa
Cal Lutheran’s annual one-day celebration of heritage brings together the Black Student Union and students from the NAACP Saturday School that is held on campus. Food, entertainment and fun!
Admission is free. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Multicultural Programs and International Student Services, the NAACP Saturday School, the Afro-centric Committee of Ventura County and the Black Student Union. Gilbert Arena is located in the Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services and others
- Starts: December 12, 2015 8:00am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Gilbert Arena at CLU
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3577#event
- Sponsors: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services and others