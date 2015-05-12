Calendar » Kyle’s Kitchen Fundraiser for La Patera Elementary

May 12, 2015 from 10:30AM - 9:00PM

Join us for a Kyle's Kitchen fundraiser to support La Patera Elementary School!

Thank You Kyle's Kitchen for Helping our School!

When: Tuesday, May 12, 2015 from 10:30AM-9PM

Where: 5723 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117

How: Must redeem this flyer or show flyer on phone to the cashier and La Patera will get 20% from the proceeds.

Goal: Lots of Sales for Kyle's Kitchen on May 12th! - 20% of your total receipt will be donated to La Patera. Thank you!

