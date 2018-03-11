Calendar » La Bamba at Granada Theatre

March 11, 2018 from 3:00pm

On Sunday, March 11th, the Granada Theatre shows La Bamba, on its 4K high-definition screen at 3:00 p.m!

Los Angeles teenager Ritchie Valens (Lou Diamond Phillips) becomes an overnight rock ‘n’ roll success in 1958, thanks to a love ballad called “Donna” that he wrote for his girlfriend (Danielle von Zerneck) whose parents didn’t want her to date a Latino boy. But as his star rises, Valens has conflicts with his beajous brother, Bob (Esai Morales) and becomes haunted by a recurring nightmare of a plane crash just as he begins his first national tour alongside Buddy Holly (Marshall Crenshaw).



Come experience this 1987 film like never before in the newest state-of-the-art theatre in support of the Cine en Domingo Film Series! Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased online or by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.