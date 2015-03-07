Calendar » LA CUMBRE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL FOUNDATION PRESENTS Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

March 7, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The La Cumbre Junior High School Foundation brings to the newly renovated La Cumbre Junior High School Performing Arts Theater for a benefit concert honoring Ike Jenkins with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Also performing will be the Santa Barbara City College Monday Madness Jazz band directed by Ike Jenkins.

This event is sponsored by Santa Barbara Foundation and Richard & Marguerite Berti.

There will be a V.I.P. Meet and Greet reception before the concert with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Ike Jenkins, 6:00pm-7:00pm. Food will be provided by The Boathouse Restaurant.

Tickets can be purchased on line, by phone or the walk up window at the Lobero Theater. Additional ticket locations are: Nick Rail Music & Tri-Valley Trophies.

Contact Cliff Lambert for all: V.I.P Tickets & Sponsorship opportunities – [email protected] or 805-921-3005