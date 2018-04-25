Calendar » La Cuneta Son Machín: Cumbia from Nicaragua

February 11, 2018 from 2 pm - 3 pm

Nicaragua’s first artists to be nominated for a Grammy, La Cuneta Son Machín has created a unique style based on popular Nicaraguan folkórico, infused with rock, marimba, cumbia, and ska. Friends and cousins, the group came together in 2009 when the musicians were inspired to join Managua’s annual Santo Domingo Festival parade as it passed by in the street, leading to the name “la cuneta,” meaning “the sidewalk,” and “son machín,” a play on the English words “sound machine.”

Co-presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara.

Museum’s Back Plaza

Free