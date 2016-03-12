Calendar » La Dolce Vita - Auction

March 12, 2016 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

We sincerely hope that we can count on your partnership in our 2016 Gala & Auction “La Dolce Vita” to be held on March 12, 2016 in the beautiful surroundings of La Cumbre Country Club. Our goal is to provide an entertaining and exciting event that supports students through raising funds for our Scholarship Program. For more information about the event, please contact the Auction Committee or visit the Event page.



Our online auction will go live on February 24th, 2016. Please visit www.biddingforgood.com/GSA2016 and register to participate in our online auction, purchase tickets to "La Dolce Vita", enter the raffles, donate items or sponsor the event. Please mark your calendars and return to our online auction frequently during the months of February and March. Bidding online is a wonderful way to support Garden Street Academy and shop for things that you would buy anyway!

