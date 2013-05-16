Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

La Favorita Lecture by Alan Kemp

May 16, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

What: Spanish Period (1769-1821) settling California and the need for shipping supplies along the coast.
When: Thursday, May 16, 2013 at 7 pm
Members only Reception at 6:15 pm Cost: Free (members), $5 (non-members).
To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115 (please register for tickets early to guarantee admittance)
