Calendar » La Favorita Lecture by Alan Kemp

May 16, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

What: Spanish Period (1769-1821) settling California and the need for shipping supplies along the coast.

When: Thursday, May 16, 2013 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm Cost: Free (members), $5 (non-members).

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115 (please register for tickets early to guarantee admittance)

Spanish Period (1769-1821) settling California and the need for shipping supplies along the coast