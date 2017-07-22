Calendar » La Fiesta del Museo

July 22, 2017 from 5:30pm

Santa Barbara Historical Museum invites you to celebrate the dance, culture, cuisine and costumes of Old Spanish Days.

Featuring historical dance and fashion, musical performances and an original production by World of Dance star Timo Nunez and dancing under the moonlight with Elements Band. Plus, this is a wonderful opportunity explore Fiesta history with our new permanent gallery dedicated to artist Edward Borein and our latest exhibition, In The Saddle.

$150 Members / $175 Member’s Guests

Includes elegant dinner, hosted bar and an unforgettable evening.

Fiesta attire encouraged and rewarded

Please respond by July 16

805.966.1601