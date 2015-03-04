Calendar » La Mission

March 4, 2015 from 6:00pm

Growing up in the Mission district of San Francisco, Che Rivera has always had to be tough to survive. A reformed inmate and recovering alcoholic, Che has worked hard to redeem his life and do right by his pride and joy: his only son, Jes. Che's path to redemption is tested, however, when he discovers Jes is gay. To survive his neighborhood, Che has always lived with his fists. To survive as a complete man, he'll have to embrace a side of himself he's never shown. Peter Bratt, 117 min., English, 2009, USA.