Calendar » La Pastorela

December 21, 2013 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Returning this year to the Presidio Chapel—La Pastorela is one of Santa Barbara's oldest and most beautiful Christmas traditions. Dramatizing the epic battle between good and evil the play invokes elements of spectacle, comedy and fantasy. This version of Pastorela was transcribed in the mid-nineteenth century by Pablo de la Guerra and will be conducted in Spanish.