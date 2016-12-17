Calendar » La Pastorela

December 17, 2016 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

La Pastorela (A Shepherd's Play) is one of Santa Barbara's oldest and most beautiful Christmas traditions. Dramatizing the epic battle between good and evil, the play invokes elements of spectacle, comedy, and fantasy. This version of La Pastorela was transcribed in the mid-nineteenth century by Pablo de la Guerra and will be conducted in Spanish. Produced and Directed by Elvira Tofoya.

Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Presidio Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara

$6 - SBTHP Members and Children 12 & Under

$12 - Adults

For more information: (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Gift Shop at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

Co-Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.