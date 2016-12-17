La Pastorela
La Pastorela (A Shepherd's Play) is one of Santa Barbara's oldest and most beautiful Christmas traditions. Dramatizing the epic battle between good and evil, the play invokes elements of spectacle, comedy, and fantasy. This version of La Pastorela was transcribed in the mid-nineteenth century by Pablo de la Guerra and will be conducted in Spanish. Produced and Directed by Elvira Tofoya.
Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 8:00 PM
Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM
Presidio Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park
123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
$6 - SBTHP Members and Children 12 & Under
$12 - Adults
For more information: (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org
Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Gift Shop at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.
Co-Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
- Starts: December 18, 2016 2:00pm and 7:00pm
- Price: $6 - SBTHP Members and Children 12 & Under; $12 - Adults
- Location: El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation