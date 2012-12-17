Calendar » La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play)

December 17, 2012 from 7:00 pm

Returning this year to the Presidio Chapel—La Pastorela is Santa Barbara's oldest and most beautiful Christmas tradition. Dramatizing the epic battle between good and evil the play invokes elements of spectacle, comedy and fantasy. This version of the pastorela was transcribed in the mid-nineteenth century by Pablo de la Guerra and will be conducted in Spanish.