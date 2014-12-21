Calendar » La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play)

December 21, 2014 from 2:00 PM

La Pastorela, a historic Santa Barbara Christmas tradition, returns to the Presidio Chapel. Dramatizing the epic battle between good and evil, the play invokes elements of spectacle, comedy and fantasy. This version of the pastorela was transcribed in the mid-nineteenth century by Pablo de la Guerra and will be conducted in Spanish. Co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation & Pastores de Santa Barbara.