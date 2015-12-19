Calendar » La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play)

December 19, 2015 from 7:00pm

La Pastorela, another historic Santa Barbara Christmas tradition, returns to the Presidio Chapel. Dramatizing the biblical journey of the shepherds following the star of Bethlehem and the Devil’s attempt to take them off course. Through the epic battle between good and evil, the play invokes elements of spectacle, comedy and fantasy. This version of the pastorela was transcribed in the mid-nineteenth century by Pablo de la Guerra and will be conducted in Spanish.