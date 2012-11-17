Calendar » La Patera Holiday Gift Bazaar

November 17, 2012 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Over 25 local vendors selling hand crafted jewelry, American Girl Doll Clothes, glass art, gourd are, block art, tutus, home made tamales and Boy Scout made pumpkin pies, knitted and crocheted items, Scentsy, purses, skin care, treats, candy and jam, photograpy, and much more. Something for everyone. The Bazaar is a fundraiser for La Patera's 6th grade camp fund. The vendors are all local. A great place to find hostess gifts, holiday gifts and unique things for yourself too.