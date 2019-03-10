Calendar » La Patronal

March 10, 2019 from 1:30 pm - 2 pm

La Patronal, a unique brass band from Lima, Peru, performs music rooted in the tradition of fiestas populares, or town fairs, common in rural villages across Latin America. The band honors these gatherings, which celebrate tradition through fireworks, dancing, and religious images. La Patronal members are direct descendants of rural musicians from Peru, and use this knowledge of folk culture in combination with their formal music studies to preserve their heritage. Their high spirited performances encourage audience participation and dancing with contagious percussion and vibrant brass and winds. They will begin in a lively procession from the Museum Store on State Street, down Anapamu, around to the library plaza and into the Museum where they will perform outside the Family Resource Center during SBMA's Free Studio Sunday art activity.

Co-presented by Santa Barbara Museum of Art and ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!