La Recepción del Presidente
Please join 2015 El Presidente Cas Stimson & The Old Spanish Days Board of Directors for La Recepción del Presidente!
Celebrate the history and excitement of Fiesta 2015 while experiencing the true meaning of this year's theme, Fiesta Romántica! Savor a delicious dinner among friends and get treated to stunning performances by the 2015 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. Dance the evening away to the amazing Jana and The One.
Sunday, August 2, 2015
The Fess Parker - A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort
Plaza del Sol
633 East Cabrillo Boulevard
Santa Barbara, California
5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tickets $90.00 in advance
$110.00 after July 27th until sold out
Presented by Impulse
Please dress to impress in your best Fiesta attire!
Buy tickets online today! https://nightout.com/events/la-recepcin-del-presidente/tickets?a=a845912a6864c0364add5b83
