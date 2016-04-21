Calendar » LA REVOLUCION DE LOS ALACTRACES

April 21, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for a screening of the documentary La Revolución de los Alcatraces followed by a conversation with director Luciana Kaplan moderated by Juan Llamas-Rodriguez, PhD Candidate in UCSB Film and Media Studies.

Luciana Kaplan's award-winning documentary tells the story of Eufrosina Cruz Mendoza, a native of Santa María Quiegolani, a small indigenous community nestled in southern Oaxaca, Mexico. Eufrosina ran for town mayor in 2007, but her victory was taken away because she was a woman. The film follows her subsequent personal crusade for gender equality in Oaxaca's indigenous communities, questioning the current political system and becoming an icon of gender and indigenous rights in her state. This film is a portrait of Eufrosina’s personal journey and social awakening that dramatically changes as she accepts a position in the Oaxacan Chamber of Deputies.