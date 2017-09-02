Calendar » Labor Day Weekend Book Sale

September 2, 2017 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Labor Day Weekend Book Sale



Saturday, September 2nd, 2017 from 10:00am to 2:00pm

​If you love to read or are just exploring books and their value then join us to celebrate our nations Labor Day by buying a book and joining the reading movement.

Book bundles start at $1.00 while single books start at $0.25 each.

Neal Taylor Nature Center

​2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105



805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details