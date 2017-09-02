Labor Day Weekend Book Sale

Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:40 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

September 2, 2017 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

​If you love to read or are just exploring books and their value then join us to celebrate our nations Labor Day by buying a book and joining the reading movement.

Book bundles start at $1.00 while single books start at $0.25 each.

805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Neal Taylor Nature Center
  • Starts: September 2, 2017 10:00am - 2:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 2265 Hwy 54, Santa Barbara, Ca, 93105
  • Website: http://www.CLNatureCenter.org
  • Sponsors: Neal Taylor Nature Center
 
 
 