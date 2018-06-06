Calendar » LABYRINTH: Traditional Music from Greece featuring Ross Daly & Kelly Thomas

October 19, 2012 from 8:00 pm

A mesmerizing evening of vocal and instrumental music inspired by the modes and odes of Greece. Ethnic string instrument virtuosos Ross Daly, Kelly Thoma, Kaila Flexer, and Gari Hegedus draw inspiration from melodies and rhythms rooted in the musical traditions of the Mediterranean and Near East. Kitka has earned international acclaim for their fresh perspective on centuries-old harmony singing traditions of the Balkans.