Calendar » Ladies’ Day Out @ The Public Market!

May 2, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

In honor of Mother’s Day, and to celebrate all women, the Santa Barbara Public Market is hosting a FREE Ladies’ Day Out event on Saturday May 2, from 10am-3pm. Ladies won’t want to miss this fabulous day of indulgence, pampering and FUN! The Public Market is partnering with some of Santa Barbara’s cream of the crop boutiques & brands who will pop-up in The Kitchen, and offer demos, samples, mini-treatments, shopping and more! Flagstone Pantry starts the day at 10am in The Kitchen with a special “Mother’s Day Brunch” cooking class. In the afternoon from 12-3pm, The Kitchen will transform into a Ladies Day Out pop-up shopping and pampering paradise. To complete the perfect Ladies Day Out, there will also be live music and champagne specials at Wine + Beer.