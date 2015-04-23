Calendar » Ladies Get Loud for CALM

April 23, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

On Thursday, April 23rd, CALM is hosting its second annual “Ladies Get Loud for CALM”, a fundraiser cocktail party at the Santa Maria Country Club from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. At this special ladies’ night out, the women will be waited on hand-and-foot by “celebrity waiters” – local notable gentlemen that will be serving them local wine and delicious hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening. Celebrity waiters participating in the Ladies Get Loud event include Dan Orr, Santa Maria Fire Chief; Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County Supervisor;; and Jeff Cotter, Executive Director of the Allan Hancock College Foundation. There will also be celebrity waiters participating from a variety of local Santa Maria businesses, including Coca Cola Bottling, Toyota of Santa Maria, Dan Blough Construction, Pacific Energy and more. Additionally, two staff members from CALM’s Santa Maria office, Scott Whiteley and Salvador Vargas will be participating. All these men are volunteering the gift of their time for this event, and any tips they raise will all be donated to CALM.

Jay Turner, the Program Director for KXFM – 99.1, will return this year to emcee the event. CALM will also be doing a “Text to Give” opportunity, where guests can send a message to 41444 with the word “CALM,” a dollar amount they wish to donate, their name, and a message. Those who are unable to attend the Ladies Get Loud event on April 23 are also encouraged to “Text to Give” and make a donation to CALM at their leisure.

Tickets for the Ladies Get Loud event are $40 each, and sponsorships are available. Click here for tickets or call (805) 266-0052.