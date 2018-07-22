Calendar » Ladies Hat Day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

July 22, 2018 from 3:00PM - 6:00PM

Ladies Hat Day, one of the most beloved traditions of Sunday Polo, returns to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club this summer! This fashionable competition will take place on Sunday, July 22, 2018 during the Belmond El Encanto Robert Skene Trophy Final. Polo fans of all ages are encouraged to don their best hats to enter the contest. No registration necessary, just wear your hat and join the festivities during the halftime divot stomp for the contest & judging! Awards will be presented after the trophy presentation.