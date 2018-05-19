Calendar » Lagerville 2018

May 19, 2018 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

The first annual Lagerville invitational held at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. on May 19th 11am-4pm

Acclaimed breweries renowned for their lagers - including Trumer Brauerei Berkeley, TAPS, Eagle Rock Brewery, and more – will attend the first annual Central Coast celebration. Lagerville attendees will enjoy the opportunity to learn more about lager-fermentation and meet the brewers and owners behind the beers in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

Ticket sales to this intimate event are limited. Each of the 25 breweries attending will feature one keg of one lager at the event. Tickets can be purchased now at Lagerville.com for $35, which includes unlimited samples and a commemorative Lagerville sampling glass.

A small selection of special lager projects will be featured at the event. A collaboration exploring American brewing history and pre-prohibition beer production challenges is underway, as well as a specialty lagers made to usher in the warmer months ahead.

With a passion for high quality brewing and demonstrated expertise in creating lagers, Figueroa Mountain Brewing's father and son owners, Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer, have long admired lager brewing due to its focus on precision and use of minimal ingredients. The majority of the brewery's 20 Great American Beer Festival and three World Beer Cup medals have been in lager categories. By hosting Lagerville, Jim and Jaime hope to create a fun and educational space for high quality lager producers to engage fellow beer lovers more deeply on the dynamic range of lagers out there.