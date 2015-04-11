Calendar » Laguna Blanca Hosting Football Passing Clinic

April 11, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 5:00pm

Grades 5-8: 12:30 – 3pm Grades 9-12: 2:30 – 5pm Cost: $25 per clinic (fee includes t-shirt) Laguna Blanca School will be hosting a football passing clinic to help student athletes focus on techniques, skills, and mental approach needed to become a successful quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and center. All skills are welcome. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to the clinic at the Laguna Blanca Athletic Fields, and equipment requirements include athletic clothes, cleats, athletic shoes, water bottle, and football. Clinic Agenda: • Introductions • Technique • Warm-up • Skill Development • Flag Football Games Coaching staff includes; Laguna Head Coach Shane Lopes (SB County Football Coach of the Year ’14), Assistant Coach Leon Bidlow (former New England Patriot), Special Guest Greg Bell (’88 All-Pro Running Back, ’84 1st Round Draft Pick, Buffalo Bill, & LA Rams), Special Guest Keith Smith (California State Player of the Year, ‘93 USA Today All-American QB, ’98 Holiday Bowl MVP)