Laguna Blanca presents Little Shop of Horrors!

April 17, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

This April, Laguna Blanca School students bring to life the creepy-crawly cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors! This show is sure to horrify and delight audiences with its cynically succulent charm and celebrated melodies while showcasing the talents of Laguna Blanca Upper School students. The performances are nightly at 7pm from April 17 to April 20. Spaulding Auditorium, Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara, CA.