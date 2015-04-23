Calendar » Laguna Blanca Presents Young Frankenstein

April 23, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

IT’S ALIVE! Laguna Blanca School presents Mel Brooks’ musical comedy classic Young Frankenstein, the wickedly inspired re-imagining of the Frankenstein legend, brought to life by a cast of witty characters performed by the talented Laguna Blanca Upper School students on April 23 - 25. Young Frankenstein is a theatrical production of monstrously good entertainment for musical lovers of all ages, delivering all your favorite show-stopping tunes with absurd hilarity.

Young Frankenstein follows the bright young Dr. Frankenstein as he attempts to complete his grandfather’s masterpiece and bring a corpse to life. Together with his oddly shaped and endearing helper Igor, his curvaceous lab assistant Inga, and his narcissistic madcap fiancé Elizabeth, Dr. Frankenstein succeeds in creating a monster – however not without some creepy and often hilarious complications.

Featuring a sensational cast of Laguna Blanca’s students, including Tavis Smillie, Mitchell Gravelle, Mathew Goldsholl, Valeria Rodriguez, Bea Tolan, Joan Curran, Jackson Hurley, Fiona Flynn, Charlotte Thomas, Bjorn Lindskog, Maddy Lazarovitz, Simon Lea, Camila Lemere, Aura Carlson, Laird Fowler, Rose Houglet, Brooklyn Kinsler and Sofia Bakaev.

Director Kate Bergstrom, the School’s head of the Drama Department, leads an incredibly talented production team of students, faculty, family and friends, including Assistant Director and Costumer Designer Dana Ortner, Technical Head and Lighting Designer Conner Warren, Stage Manager Zoe Levy, Music Director Ben Saunders, and Choreographer Jessica Hambright.



Dare to witness the science lab spectacle of Young Frankenstein coming to life on April 23, 24, and 25 at 7pm at Laguna Blanca School’s Spaulding Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, please contact Kate Bergstrom at (805) 687-1752 x 217 or [email protected]