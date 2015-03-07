Calendar » Laguna Blanca School Hosting Free Lacrosse Face-Off Clinic Featuring Duke University’s Brendan Fowle

March 7, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:30am

Laguna Blanca School will be hosting a free Lacrosse Face-Off Clinic with Duke University’s Brendan Fowler, a two-time NCAA Champion and MLL Charlotte Hounds Midfielder, on Saturday, March 7 from 10:00am – 11:30am. This free clinic is open to the community of elementary to high school aged players wishing to become dominant face-off midfielders. Check-in begins at 9:30am at the Laguna Blanca Athletic Fields, and equipment requirements include full pads (helmet, shoulder pads, arm pads, gloves, stick), along with cleats and lacrosse shorts.

Face-Off Clinic Plan:

Fundamentals & The “Plunger”/”Pinch-and-Pop”

Auxiliary and counter moves

Stalemate and ground strategy

Wing control and controlling play

Mental and game strategy

Coaching staff includes; Feature Coach Brendan Fowler (Duke University/Charlotte Hounds MLL), Ethan Shapiro (UCSB & Laguna Blanca School), Nik Hodosy-Brander (Wheaton College & Laguna Blanca School), Eric Hansen (UC Irvine & Laguna Blanca School), Zakk Souza (Lees-McRae College/Semi-Pro Player), and Ray Robitaille (Laguna Blanca School)

To register for the Laguna Blanca Face-Off Clinic, click here. For more information, please contact Nick Morello at [email protected]