Calendar » Laguna Blanca Story Time

October 25, 2014 from 9:00am - 10:00am

Laguna Blanca School is proud to present Laguna Blanca Story Time, a series of fun and interactive reading opportunities for children kicking off on Saturday, October 25 from 9am-10am at the library at the Laguna Blanca Lower School Campus. Just in time for Halloween, Laguna Blanca’s vivacious Librarian, Meredith Brace will read two books about owls and bats. The books include “Wow! Said the Owl” by Tim Hopgood, and “Stellaluna” by Janelle Cannon.

Story Times will take place on several Saturdays this fall and winter and all reading events are free and open to the entire community. Children and families are invited to explore the magical world of storytelling, come listen to stories, and enjoy some healthy treats! This series of reading events is geared toward children ages 3 – 6, however, children of all ages are welcome to enjoy Laguna’s Story Time. In addition to reading books, each Story Time will have a different theme, and Ms. Brace, will impart an age-appropriate lesson.

Laguna Blanca Story Times will occur on the following dates:

Saturday, October 25, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Saturday, November 15, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Saturday, January 24, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Saturday, February 21, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Laguna Blanca Story Time events will be held in the library at the Laguna Blanca Lower School campus located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. For more information and to RSVP, please contact [email protected] or (805) 695-8143.