Calendar » Laguna Blanca Story Time

February 21, 2015 from 9:00am - 10:00am

Laguna Blanca School is proud to present Laguna Blanca Story Time, a series of fun and interactive reading opportunities for children on Saturday, February 21, 2015 from 9:00am-10:00am at the library at the Laguna Blanca Lower School Campus. Story Time is free and open to the entire community. Children and families are invited to explore the magical world of storytelling, come listen to stories, and enjoy some healthy treats! This series of reading events is geared toward children ages 3 – 6, however, children of all ages are welcome to enjoy Laguna’s Story Time. In addition to reading books Laguna Blanca’s vivacious Librarian, Meredith Brace will impart an age-appropriate lesson.

Laguna Blanca Story Time will be held in the library at the Laguna Blanca Lower School campus located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. For more information and to RSVP, please contact [email protected] or (805) 695-8143.