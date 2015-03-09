Calendar » Laguna Blanca’s Global Studies Program To Host Free Community Event :“Women, Empowerment, and Leader

March 9, 2015 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

Laguna Blanca School’s distinguished Global Studies Program is pleased to present an exciting free community event, Women, Empowerment, and Leadership to celebrate the International Day of Women on Monday, March 9 from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Lobero Theatre. Taking the stage, World Dance for Humanity will perform “Break the Chain,” an inspiring tribute as part of the worldwide protest against domestic violence. There will be special presentations and panel discussions that include notable speakers Janet Reineck, Ph.D., Kum-Kum Bhavnani, Ph.D., Michelle Madrid-Branch, and Carla Goldstein, J.D.

Laguna Blanca initiated the Global Studies program to educate its students about the challenges and responsibilities they face as global citizens.. Women, Empowerment, and Leadership is a free community event graciously sponsored by The Mosher Foundation and Laguna Blanca School, and is geared for students in grades 7-12 and up.

For more information on Women, Empowerment, and Leadership, please contact Global Studies Symposium Coordinator Bojana Hill at (805) 687-1752 x527 or at [email protected]