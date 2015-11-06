Calendar » Lake Street Dive

November 6, 2015 from 8:00pm

Brooklyn-based Lake Street Dive formed in 2004 as a group of New England Conservatory students itching to play music outside of the confines of their formal training. During their breakout year in 2014, the band celebrated a decade of creating their own exhilarating brand of soul pop with Motown, British invasion and gospel blues influences. The unstoppable joy of their live shows is propelled by knock-your-socks-off vocals (courtesy of Rachael Price) and virtuosic instrumentals. Over the last year they played strings of sold out shows, and are currently recording and preparing their sophomore album for release in 2016.