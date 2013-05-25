Calendar » Lakes of Love 4 Miler

May 25, 2013 from 9:00am

The 4th Annual Lakes of Love race will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 9:00am at Stow Grove Park in Goleta. Participants are encouraged to arrive earlier than 9:00am to register and warm-up. After the race participants are welcome to enjoy the food and music, and awards will be given to top finishers in the various gender and age categories. Registration is also available online for a reduced rate. Please see our website for more details!