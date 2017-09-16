Calendar » Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to Host ‘Celebrate the Bluffs’

September 16, 2017 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

The Land Trust has successfully raised $7.9 million to purchase the 73 acres of Carpinteria Bluffs III, and now this land is protected from development in perpetuity for the public’s enjoyment! To celebrate this significant accomplishment, the Land Trust is hosting an event called Celebrate the Bluffs, a free event that will include tours of the property, kid’s activities, a free bike valet, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, live music by local bands the Upbeat, A Fishnsea the Moon, and much more!