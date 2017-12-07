Calendar » Land Trust Holiday Open House

December 7, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Kick off the holiday season with the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County!

From open space to ranches to critters, the Land Trust is part of what makes Santa Barbara County great! This is a great opportunity to check out where we work, meet members, staff, board and learn about the Land Trust over wine and hors d’oeuvres. Afterward, hit the streets of Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday festivities.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 25,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing

conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.