Calendar » Land Trust Lunch and Learn

January 21, 2016 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

What: Land Trust Lunch & Learn

When: every 3rd Thursday, 12:30-1:30 pm

Where: Land Trust for Santa Barbara County office (1528 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara)

Bring your lunch and get to know your local Land Trust. We will be featuring a variety of different speakers and topics.

January 21: Mushrooms with Dr. Bob Cummings - There are over 14,000 varieties of mushrooms and over 3,000 in North America alone. Dr. Cummings is a Professor of Biology at Santa Barbara City College and noted mushroom expert.

February 18: Spring Birding Hot Spots in Santa Barbara County with Rebecca Coulter - Naturalist and Christmas Bird Count (CBC) Compiler Rebecca Coulter will present a brief summary of the CBC as well as identify spring birding hot spots through Santa Barbara county.

March 17: The Story on Conservation Easements with Chet Work, Land Trust Executive Director

Free and open to the public. Call (805) 966-4520 to reserve your seat as space is limited.