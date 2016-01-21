Land Trust Lunch and Learn
When: every 3rd Thursday, 12:30-1:30 pm
Where: Land Trust for Santa Barbara County office (1528 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara)
Bring your lunch and get to know your local Land Trust. We will be featuring a variety of different speakers and topics.
January 21: Mushrooms with Dr. Bob Cummings - There are over 14,000 varieties of mushrooms and over 3,000 in North America alone. Dr. Cummings is a Professor of Biology at Santa Barbara City College and noted mushroom expert.
February 18: Spring Birding Hot Spots in Santa Barbara County with Rebecca Coulter - Naturalist and Christmas Bird Count (CBC) Compiler Rebecca Coulter will present a brief summary of the CBC as well as identify spring birding hot spots through Santa Barbara county.
March 17: The Story on Conservation Easements with Chet Work, Land Trust Executive Director
Free and open to the public. Call (805) 966-4520 to reserve your seat as space is limited.
