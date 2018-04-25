Calendar » Land Trust Lunch and Learn with Lanny Kaufer

February 15, 2018 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

Bring your lunch and get to know your local Land Trust! The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County will be featuring a variety of speakers and topics on the 3rd Thursday of the month from 12:30-1:30 pm. Free and open to the public, 1528 Chapala Street Rm 201. Contact the office to reserve your seat as space is limited: (805) 966-4520 or [email protected]

Lanny Kaufer will be sharing “Meet Your Local Plant Community”, which focuses on plants of ethnobotanical importance, i.e., those that have a history of human usage.

About Lanny

Lanny has been leading Herb Walks — interpretive native plant walks and nature hikes — in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties of Southern California since 1976. He calls them “Herb Walks” rather than “native plant walks” because he focuses on the plants defined as “herbs,” i.e., those that can be used for food and medicine. Along the trails you may encounter many herbs that have multiple uses for survival, crafts, home remedies, gardening, ceremony, fiber-making and wildcrafting of all sorts.

For more with Lanny, please see our March 3 event at Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, landowners and others to preserve, restore and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the county.

The trust has helped preserve some 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land, including Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and some ranches on the Gaviota Coast.