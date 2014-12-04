Calendar » Land Trust Meet & Greet

December 4, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Meet our new Executive Director Chet Work and sip some local wine while enjoying a showing of two featured landscape artists Erika Hill and Susan Belloni.

From open space to ranches to critters, the Land Trust is part of what makes Santa Barbara County great! We’re growing and we’re excited to welcome our new members.

What: A casual, post-work happy hour and a chance to meet new people. Afterwards, hit the streets of Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday festivities.

Where: Land Trust Office, 1300 Santa Barbara Street, Suite B, Santa Barbara

When: December 4, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Why: This is a great way to connect with other like-minded people who love the land and our local agriculture.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County protects natural resources, agricultural land and open spaces for the benefit of present and future generations. Since 1985, The Land Trust has worked with willing landowners, public and private grant agencies and other community organizations to protect, restore and manage open space, wildlife habitat and agricultural land in Santa Barbara County. With the help of our supporters, we’ve saved nearly 24,000 acres of special places.