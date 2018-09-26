Calendar » Landlord Luncheon: Section 8 Info Session

September 26, 2018 from Noon - 2 p.m.

Local landlords, property owners and managers can learn about the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s new Section 8 incentives and more at a free, Sept. 26 luncheon.

On Oct. 1, HACSB will re-open applications for its Section 8 program, which assists low-income, working families, the elderly and the disabled afford decent, safe housing in the private market. HACSB directly pays landlords a housing subsidy on behalf of the participating residents.

New program incentives include vacancy loss payments, signing bonus for new landlords and referral bonuses to individuals referring new landlords. Previous incentives that remain available to landlords and Section 8 residents include Damage Protection reimbursement of up to $2,000 for unpaid unit damages, owner requested inspections initiated by health & safety concerns and more.

Lunch will be provided.