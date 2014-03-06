Landscape for Life
March 6, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Botanic Garden's newest certificate program developed at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center. 5 classes cover all aspect of sustainable landscape, with a focus on Native plants in creating drought-tolerant, ecologically healthy home gardens.
5 Thursday classes-March 6 - April 17th--2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fee: $150 members/$175 non-members
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 6, 2014 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: $150-$175
- Location: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara
- Website: http://sbbg.org
- Sponsors: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara