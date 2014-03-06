Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Landscape for Life

March 6, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Botanic Garden's newest certificate program developed at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center.  5 classes cover all aspect of sustainable landscape, with a focus on Native plants in creating drought-tolerant, ecologically healthy home gardens.

5 Thursday classes-March 6 - April 17th--2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

 

Fee: $150 members/$175 non-members

 

