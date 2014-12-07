Calendar » Las Posadas

December 7, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00pm

California Lutheran University students and staff will join with community members to re-enact the Christmas story in the Mexican tradition of Las Posadas. In the university’s annual event, students representing Mary and Joseph will travel by donkey through campus seeking shelter for the birth of their son. Other students, staff and visitors holding candles will walk with them from the Ahmanson Science Center, located south of Memorial Parkway near Pioneer Avenue, to the Lundring Events Center. The evening will conclude with a piñata and refreshments of hot chocolate and pan dulce (sweet bread). This festive Mexican tradition dates back to the 16th century. CLU’s Office of Multicultural Programs and International Student Services, the Latin American Student Organization and the Department of Languages and Cultures are sponsoring the free event. For more information, contact Daniel Lawrence at [email protected] or (805) 493-3489.