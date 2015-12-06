Calendar » Las Posadas

December 6, 2015 from 7:00pm

In this reenactment of a Mexican tradition dating to the 16th century, students representing Mary and Joseph travel by donkey throughout campus looking for shelter to give birth to their Son. Their journey begins in the Ahmanson Science Center lobby and ends at the Lundring Events Center, where the evening concludes with hot chocolate, pan dulce and a piñata.

Admission is free.