Las Vegas Casino Night Fundraiser for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
October 25, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Please join us at Mariposa at Ellwood Shores for an evening of fun at our Las Vegas Casino Night fundraiser benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.
Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mariposa at Ellwood Shores
- Starts: October 25, 2018 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
- Price: Free Admission
- Location: 190 Viajero Drive, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: https://www.westmontliving.com/senior-living/ca/goleta/mariposa-at-ellwood-shores/
- Sponsors: Mariposa at Ellwood Shores